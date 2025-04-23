Should The Nets Pursue Other Options To Back Up Nic Claxton?
The Brooklyn Nets are set to make some tough decisions in the upcoming offseason when it comes to players to retain and those to let go. Their starting center, Nic Claxton, is not one of these contracts. However, two of the players who back him up are, as Day'Ron Sharpe and Drew Timme could have played their last games as a Net.
Sharpe is set to become a restricted free agent after his rookie contract with Brooklyn has run its course, entering the offseason on the back of a season that saw the 23-year-old average 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Timme, on the other hand, has a team option for the 2025-26 season after he signed with the Nets late in the season, coming off of a stellar campaign in the G League with the Long Island Nets.
Given that Sharpe had injury issues throughout the year and Timme may lack overall NBA experience, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nets' front office look elsewhere in free agency to back up the aforementioned Claxton.
Clint Capela
One player the Nets could definitely look into to bolster their frontcourt is Clint Capela, who just finished the final year of his contract with the Atlanta Hawks. Capela has been in the league for 11 seasons, proving to be a reliable big man, averaging 12 points and 10.5 rebounds per game across his tenure.
The Swiss center is set to hit free agency off of a comparatively tough season, only averaging 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. One thing that may hinder any talks between the two sides could be guaranteed time on the court, as Capela was Quin Snyder's starting center for 41 out of his 55 games, which is something that Jordi Fernandez may not be able to do.
Kevon Looney
Another option Brooklyn could look to is Kevon Looney, who will become a free agent after the end of the season. The 29-year-old has been with the Golden State Warriors for all nine of his years in the league, amassing over 599 appearances for the Western Conference contenders. Yet if he is to leave the Chase Center, the Barclays Center could become his new home.
Looney would be more than a quality bench piece to come in for minutes or games where Claxton needs to rest, as he averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. One thing that Looney has over the aforementioned Capela is his experience coming off the bench; it's been two seasons since the majority of the Warriors' stars have seen their names in the starting lineup.
Andre Drummond
One of the other players that the Nets' front office could look towards is Andre Drummond, who they should be familiar with, given his brief stint with the team back in the 2021-22 season, being sent over in the deal that shipped out James Harden. Since leaving for Chicago in free agency after that season, Drummond has found himself with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has a player option for next season.
Given the Sixers' struggles this year, there is a chance that Drummond may opt out and hit free agency, where Brooklyn could be a contender for the 12-year veteran. The 31-year-old has still proven to be a solid piece, averaging 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds, which is slightly below the double-double he was putting up per night in his stint with the Nets.
