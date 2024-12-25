Inside The Nets

Nets Offer Injury Update on Pivotal Trio

Brooklyn may soon be back to full strength.

Kyler Fox

Nov 24, 2024; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez
Currently holding an 11-18 record and the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets have been plagued by injuries all season.

The team has already made franchise history through the countless unique starting lineups it has already utilized, but reinforcements are on the way.

Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams and Dorian Finney-Smith are all on the mend.

Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams

"The status of [Thomas and Williams] for Thursday’s tilt in Milwaukee is unknown, but their returns should be sooner rather than later," Lewis wrote.

Included in his article were words from Brooklyn's lead man himself, paving way for optimism going forward.

“[Thomas is] doing great, as well as Ziaire. They played five-on-five today, and did a great job,” Jordi Fernandez said. “So we’ll see how they feel after. And you know that’s part of the process that they’re in right now. It seems like they’re getting close.”

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas

Through 11 games without their leading scorer in Thomas, the Nets have posted a 3-8 record and tumbled down the conference standings.

But he and Williams aren't the only players expected to rejoin the rotation.

“Definitely, I want [Finney-Smith] on the court, but at the same time, only if he feels 100 percent. He’s got his calf contusion discomfort, and we all know what it is to have injuries, and for us there’s no excuses," Fernandez continued. "It’s the next guy. And there’s a lot of teammates that have played well, and they’re ready, and he’ll be ready to support them.”

Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith

Now losers in five of its last six contests, Brooklyn patiently awaits the trio's recovery ahead of Thursday's 8 p.m. EST road matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

