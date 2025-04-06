Nets Prospect Watch: Cooper Flagg Ends College Career in Unique Fashion
Duke freshman Cooper Flagg capped off his college career as the Blue Devils fell to the Houston Cougars on Saturday night, 70-67. Now that his college career is over (unless his quotes from earlier this season become an unusual reality), teams like the Brooklyn Nets will hope and pray that they end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-9 forward played an incredible final game at Duke, but the praise is being overlooked with scrutiny due to Flagg's failed game-winner with less than 10 seconds remaining. The Blue Devils were up by as many as 14 points, while Houston mounted a late-game comeback to secure its first National Championship appearance since 1984.
The bottom line is that Flagg, who put up 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three blocks on 8-for-19 shooting, didn't have much offensive help in the second help. Duke's next-leading scorer was fellow freshman Kon Knueppel with 16 points. The Blue Devils did not have another double-digit scorer and scored 33 points in the second half to Houston's 42.
Averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks this season, Flagg added to his long list of accolades on Sunday, being named the 2025 Naismith Men's College Player of the Year.
While he's faced a lot of criticism for his missed shots in the clutch, dating back to the beginning of the college basketball season, Flagg has had an illustrious freshman season and has proven to be the undisputed No. 1 pick in this year's draft. It would be foolish for him to return and jeopardize his draft position, but it's likely he will officially declare soon.
The 18-year-old is considered to be the most hyped American draft prospect since Zion Williamson in 2019, also coming out of Duke his freshman year. Flagg is incredibly talented and gifted on both sides of the ball and is expected to be a franchise-changer for any team, including the Nets.
Brooklyn is currently sixth in draft lottery odds, so the organization doesn't have a whole lot of luck on its side as the regular season comes to a close. However, the Nets still have a chance to grab the generational talent after an impressive college career.