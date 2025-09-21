Nets Prospect Watch: Duke Could Produce Even More NBA Talent Without Cooper Flagg
As most NBA teams gear up for what should be a competitive 2025-26 season, the Brooklyn Nets are far in a way on the outside looking in in terms of competitiveness. The team is in a full-fledged rebuild with plenty of young talent and draft capital for the future.
In 2026, the Nets have just one first-round pick, significantly less than their league-record five in 2025. The upcoming draft class boasts some elite talent, and one school particular could boast a future Net, or multiple if they acquire more picks.
Duke is coming off a fun season in which Cooper Flagg took the country by storm. The Blue Devils had several future NBA players en route to a Final Four appearance. Now, entering this season, they hope to repeat that success and exceed it in the NCAA Tournament.
Taking the torch from Flagg will be Cam Boozer, the five-star recruit and son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. The 18-year-old is a versatile forward with the ability to create shots while also making plays on the other end. He and his twin brother, Cayden, should lead the pack for Duke.
However, the Boozer twins aren't the only players who could receive legitimate NBA draft stock. The Athletic's Brendan Marks highlighted several Blue Devils who could see increased roles and play their way into the league.
Caleb Foster and Isaiah Evans had limited roles at Duke last season, but that was behind Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach and Tryese Proctor. This season, the team is more well-rounded rather than star-heavy. Foster has the ability to create shots for others while knocking down his own at a high rate. The one thing he needs to improve on, according to Marks, is consistency.
Evans is a more interesting prospect, though. The 6-foot-6 wing, nicknamed 'Baby Ingram' due to his similarities to Brandon Ingram, can create shots from all three levels and was expected to enter the 2025 draft. However, limited minutes have led him to return to Jon Scheyer's program, and he could be poised to take a leap into the lottery.
"Had the 6-foot-6 guard played enough minutes as a freshman to qualify for NCAA stats thresholds, his 41.6 percent 3-point mark would’ve ranked top-5 nationally amongst all high-major players," Marks wrote. "Evans nailed a staggering 48.3 percent of his spot-up 3s, per Synergy, while ranking in the 99th percentile nationally as a spot-up shooter."
If the Nets decide to acquire multiple first-round picks like they did in 2025, prospects like Evans or Foster could be worth considering along with Boozer. The 2026 draft is still a ways away, but it's never too early for Brooklyn to start considering its options. Duke will be perhaps the most-watched team this college basketball season.