Nets Prospect Watch: Forwards Brooklyn Could Take at No. 8 in the NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the few teams in the 2025 NBA Draft with no real positional needs, rather, everything is on the table. With plenty of changes expected to come this offseason, the Nets have the freedom to take any player in the draft, especially given their four first-round picks.
The center position is specifically intriguing, with Nic Claxton potentially on the move to bring back more assets. After signing a four-year, $97 million contract last year, Claxton could be moved for more picks or prospects, which means Brooklyn could replace him in the draft. Here are three centers the Nets could select at No. 8:
Derik Queen, Maryland
Queen is one of the more intriguing prospects in the lottery. He has a wide range of projections in mock drafts, but many have him slipping outside of the top five. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists at Maryland this past season.
Queen draws comparisons to Alperen Sengun for his smooth touch within the arc, rebounding ability, and lack of athleticism. Many scouts are concerned for his defense given his frame, but his skills on the other side of the floor can't be denied.
The Nets could join a plethora of other teams and follow along with the league's new meta, the double-big lineup. If Brooklyn doesn't end up moving Claxton, Queen could be a viable power forward option next to the rim protector, similar to how the Houston Rockets utilized Sengun with Steven Adams.
Khaman Maluach, Duke
Perhaps the least offensively skilled of the three centers on this list, Maluach's ceiling isn't super high, given what he showed at Duke. He's a traditional big man with elite rim-protecting skills and the ability to fit into a condensed role on offense and still make an impact.
However, his high floor could entice Brooklyn. The 7-foot-2 freshman averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks playing behind Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel.
Maluach wouldn't be an offensive focus if Brooklyn takes him, but rather a supplementary piece in the rebuild. He draws comparisons to Rudy Gobert and Mitchell Robinson, but his jumper has slowly improved throughout the season. With the right development, his game could expand with his potential at 18 years old.
Asa Newell, Georgia
Similar to Queen, Newell could interchange at forward and center for the Nets if they take him at No. 8 and decide not to move Claxton. The 6-foot-11 freshman had an underrated season in the SEC, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and a block per game.
Newell isn't projected to go as high as Maluach or Queen, but if Brooklyn is looking for a center with those two unavailable, the offensive-oriented big should be the guy. Queen has the best jumper of the three bigs despite knocking down deep shots at a 29.2% rate.
Newell's frame, athleticism, and potential should entice teams looking for a center, but there are concerns around his ability to translate at the next level and make a true impact. He showed a lot, but Newell is more of a low-floor, high-ceiling prospect. He would be a bit of a reach at No. 8, but it's not out of the question.
