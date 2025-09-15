Nets Prospect Watch: Global Players to Watch This Season
The Brooklyn Nets are entering the 2025-26 NBA season with low expectations, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. Everyone knew the team wasn't too far from a rebuild after exiting the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era, and now it's in full effect.
The Nets could end up with 12 first-round picks from 2026 to 2032. Next June, they'll have their own selection, and the next franchise star could end up in that draft. The college basketball circuit boasts potential stars such as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer.
However, the global talent pool cannot be overlooked. At the moment, it isn't looking as ripe as 2025, but Brooklyn has a few early prospects to pay attention to:
Karim Lopez, New Zealand
At 6-foot-5 with a seven-foot wingspan, Lopez has incredible two-way potential. The 18-year-old has flashed some scoring prowess with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL, but he's more of a team-first player right now, projected to go between the mid-lottery and late-first round.
Lopez averaged 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season after going from Joventut of Liga ACB (Spain) to New Zealand. He is due for more opportunities, which could result in his draft stock rising. With the Nets, Lopez could be a difference-maker in ways outside of scoring.
Dash Daniels, Australia
Brother of Atlanta Hawks guard and defensive stud Dyson Daniels, Dash is a bit different from his older sibling. The 17-year-old is more of a talented scorer, and a better three-point shooter.
In the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, Daniels averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and a steal across 24.2 minutes per game. He shot 36.4% from three as more of a role player.
The 6-foot-4 wing is already a solid 3&D player with the ability to impact the game in more ways than one. An obvious player comparison would be his brother, but he has more offensive potential, projected to go in the late lottery.
Sergio De Larrea, Spain
De Larrea could have been selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he hasn't quite shown enough to be a sure thing. Averaging just 6.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season for Valencia in Liga ACB, he only received 12.3 points per game. This season, however, could be the one where he solidifies himself as a first-round pick.
At 6-foot-5, De Larrea is an efficient scorer and a great three-point shooter. He can get buckets at all three levels, being able to slither his way to the rim with great stop-and-go motions. However, he can also step into jumpers or play a catch-and-shoot role from the wing.
The 19-year-old is slotted to go in the late-first round at the moment, so unless he has a stellar season, it's unlikely the Nets end up with him. Brooklyn would have to acquire another pick if there were any chance of him ending up with the organization, at least right now.