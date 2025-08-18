Nets Prospect Watch: NBA Player Comparisons for AJ Dybantsa
The Brooklyn Nets are regarded as the team most likely to be at the bottom of the NBA standings by the end of the 2025-26 season. The franchise is going through a rebuild that could take some time, which means the goal is to land a franchise talent in the 2026 NBA Draft.
That talent could be BYU freshman and the No. 1 player in the 2025 ESPN Top 100, AJ Dybantsa. The 18-year-old out of Utah Prep built immense hype throughout his senior season and captured many fans with insane highlights.
The 6-foot-9 wing is projected to go No. 1 overall in many early mock drafts, and while things can change, he's expected to help the Cougars contend or even win the Big 12 title despite being a freshman. The Nets, who are in desperate need of a franchise superstar, could have the fortune of drafting him in June.
Scouts, analysts and fans love to compare prospects to stars of the present and past, and Dybantsa's combination of skill and out-of-this-world athleticism makes him a prime subject. Which three NBA players are most comparable to Dybantsa based on his play style?
Jaylen Brown
Brown is one of the more niche player comparisons for Dybantsa, but the two possess similar athletic traits that make them elite scorers. They can both explode to the rim and throw down jaw-dropping dunks, but can also create outside of the paint for smooth jumpers.
Something underrated about Dybantsa's game is his maturity and ability to decelerate to create separation, similar to Brown. They can back defenders down and lull them to sleep, only to make the split decision to get a bucket through a tough shot or a drive to the basket. It's also important to point out the defense, but the other two players on the list are there because of their two-way abilities.
RJ Barrett
Barrett is on the list because both he and Dybantsa get downhill so well. Barrett may not have the quickest first step, but at top speed, he gets past everyone. Dybantsa, while possessing a quicker first step, is similar at times.
One thing that Dybantsa can take away from Barrett's game is that the Canadian star is a 20-point-per-game scorer despite not wowing fans with a plethora of dribble moves. He's simple in his moves, focusing more on touch and strength to finish at the basket and get buckets rather than gaining separation with handles.
Anthony Edwards
This is the most popular comparison for Dybantsa. The two love to talk their fair share of trash, but they both back it up in incredible fashion. Edwards has quickly gone from an up-and-coming star to one of the faces of the league and the leader of a title contender.
Let's get the obvious comparisons out of the way: they're most explosive, athletic, and have a wide range of ways to score. They're also two-way superstars and aren't afraid of challenges.
Something underrated about the two is their shooting. Edwards built the reputation of an elite three-point shooter last season, adapting to what defenses throw at him. Dybantsa, while getting most of his bucket in the paint and mid-range, can shoot the deep ball at a solid clip.