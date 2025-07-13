Nets’ Rookie Class Makes First Community Impact at Sunset Park Youth Clinic
Before the Brooklyn Nets' 2025 rookie class made its first impression on the court at the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, it made its first impression within the local community.
Last Monday, Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf surprised a Brooklyn Basketball clinic at Sunset Park. The five Nets newcomers led drills and directly engaged with 50 children in attendance.
Members of Brooklyn's Team Hype also joined the rookie class, adding to the atmosphere with chants and energy, turning the day into a celebratory block party vibe.
“It’s amazing,” Demin said via Ryan NIeskens of amNewYork. “It’s super fun for me. It’s really important to be impactful to a community. That’s one of my goals coming to Brooklyn: how can I help people? I want to motivate kids, I want to be affecting kids in a positive way. And this is huge for me.”
For Powell, Brooklyn's 22nd-overall pick, the camp ignited a sense of nostalgia.
“I went to UNC basketball camp. I remember shooting with Brice Johnson and being so happy that I scored on him. That moment stuck with me. Hopefully, we gave these kids a moment like that today," Powell said. "It’s great just being able to interact with them, even in small ways."
While Traore didn't share the same childhood memories as Powell did, he took a more seasonal approach to the event, expressing the importance of outside hoops for the city's youth.
“It’s great to see these kids out here working, especially in this heat,” Traore said. “I didn’t go to NBA camps growing up, but I played in the streets with my brother and friends all the time. That’s what summer was for. Playing outside, sweating, competing, this kind of stuff means a lot.”
Fans and media may criticize the organization's decisions when it comes to evaluating talent, but one thing cannot be disputed: the Nets are fully committed to bringing in high-character, selfless individuals.
By having members of the rookie class assist the children of Brooklyn so early on in their young careers, the franchise is establishing a culture of community engagement, showing that its future stars are committed to making an impact both on and off the court.