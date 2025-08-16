Nets Rookie Egor Demin Viewed As a 'Long Shot' For Rookie of the Year
As the 2025-26 NBA season approaches, Dallas Mavericks No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg is already the clear-cut candidate to be named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.
However, there are also several talented rookies entering situations where they will at least have the opportunity to contribute immediately.
After selecting BYU guard Egor Demin No. 8 overall, the Brooklyn Nets will likely be expecting their top pick to play valuable minutes right away.
While Demin isn’t the can't-miss talent that Flagg clearly is, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton considers him a “long-shot” to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.
“Demin will compete to start at point guard for Brooklyn, which saw incumbent starter D'Angelo Russell leave in free agency. The challenge will be playing efficiently as a teenager in a Nets offense that features five first-round picks,” Pelton said. “Ultimately, Rookie of the Year will probably be Flagg's award to lose. We'll see whether another candidate can emerge from the pack to push the No. 1 pick”
During his only season at BYU, Demin led the team with 5.5 assists per game and averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc. Although he spent just one season with the program, he made his mark immediately by setting program records for total assists (180) and most assists per game (5.5) as a freshman. His final assist total was the sixth-highest single season mark in program history
Throughout the Summer League he averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal per game. Out of the three games he played in Las Vegas, his top game came against the Washington Wizards, when he totaled 12 points, four assists and four rebounds.
During his first and only professional season with Real Madrid’s B team, Demin averaged 13 points and 5.1 rebounds per game through 21 appearances.
While the Nets front office received their fair share of criticism for the selection, Demin told reporter Nikita Biryukov that he’s doing his best to block out the outside noise and focus on developing as a basketball player.
"I try to simply isolate myself from any conversations and discussions of the public,” Demin said. “I concentrate on my work and development together with people who help me to be the best version of myself.”
Topping Cooper Flagg's highly anticipated rookie year may be far-fetched, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he quickly steps up as one of Brooklyn's top players.