Nets' Rookie Nolan Traoré Switching to Unique Jersey Number
Minor news broke today that Brooklyn Nets rookie Nolan Traoré will be switching his jersey number from No. 19 to No. 88. The number has never been worn in franchise history.
The Nets took the French product at No. 19 in the 2025 NBA Draft, and it seemed that Traoré only chose the number because of his draft night circumstances. He donned the number for NBA Summer League play.
The significance of his new number is not yet known, but he will join the dozen NBA players who have worn No. 88. The most notable player to wear the outlandish number was probably Nicolas Batum for the Portland Trailblazers from 2009-2015.
Those expecting a number change from Traoré might have expected a switch to No. 2, which he wore for two seasons playing for Saint-Quentin in France. Fellow Nets' rookie Danny Wolf also changed his jersey from No. 18 to No. 2, possibly preventing the switch.
It is an interesting number for a guard, but he will claim the title as the only Brooklyn player to rep No. 88. Even if there is no interesting story or reason for making the change, it is nice to see a young player pave his way.
Another European player, Luka Doncic, took the unorthodox No. 77 as a rookie, and now every basketball fan thinks of him when they see the number. Traoré could be doing a similar strategy by making the number his own.
There could be some fun number synchronicity in lineups with Nets' rookie Egor Demin, who wears No. 8. While Traoré is expected to back up Demin at point guard, it is also assumed that the coaching staff will experiment with lineups and play multiple rookies at once.
Another reason why Traoré could be making the change to No. 88 despite never wearing the number before (to our knowledge) could be because players are not allowed to wear this number in certain parts of Europe.
He struggled as the games went on at NBA Summer League, finishing his last matchup against the New York Knicks with two points on 1-for-8 shooting. Overall, Traoré averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in Las Vegas.
The current worry is that Traoré seems unwilling and unable to step out and shoot three-pointers. As the youngest player in Brooklyn's draft class, he should have time to hone his raw skills, and perhaps the number change will bring a good omen after a poor showing in NBA Summer League.