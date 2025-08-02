Nets’ Roster Built to Support Development of Egor Demin and Nolan Traore
Call it intentional or accidental—but the Brooklyn Nets have constructed a roster that any rookie point guard could only dream of facilitating for.
Perhaps general manager Sean Marks' vision was laid out months before the draft, and the front office executed it to perfection. Or maybe, Egor Demin and Nolan Traore just got lucky.
Both incoming distributors will greatly benefit from the Nets' offseason moves, as laid out by Brooklyn Netscast on X. They detailed how the franchise's offensive archetypes—including knockdown sharpshooters, athletic wing cutters and big man lob threats—will help the development of Demin and Traore.
"The Brooklyn Nets have a group of players that can play key roles in the development of Egor Demin and Nolan Traore. Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas, Dariq Whithead and Tyrese Martin serve as viable floor spacers (35% + from 3)," the post read. "Ricky Council, Terance Mann and Ziaire Williams all are good cutters who can serve as options near the rim. Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe both can be very good rim runners who serve as lob threats to the new playmakers. Would like another shooter, but the infrastructure is ok."
Of course, Brooklyn Netscast's evaluation assumes that Cam Thomas will be back, which seems likely at the moment despite the fact not being a foregone conclusion. Still, for argument's sake, we'll assume Thomas works things out with Nets management.
However, Demin and Traore aren't the only ones who benefit, because as long as they do, everyone will. Having crafty guards like those two prospects help to elevate the entire lineup, not just themselves individually.
Plus, Ben Saraf will eventually be part of the rotation—another skillful playmaker. Should one of Demin or Traore unfortunately go down with injury or generally just have somewhat of an off night, Saraf could assume the role without much of a drop-off in production.
Maybe Marks did have a crystal ball heading into draft night. Maybe swapping Porter for Cam Johnson was always part of the plan. Maybe the consideration of adding Mann dates further back than just this summer.
The point is: regardless of how this roster came to be, Demin and Traore will both be thankful for the pieces Marks put in place once their NBA careers are fully established.