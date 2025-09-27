Nets Set to be Among NBA's Most Interesting Teams Next Season Despite Rebuild
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most intriguing teams in the league, even if their record won’t reflect it.
Over the course of the upcoming 82-game season, the Nets will often be an afterthought around the league. While they are likely going to hover around the bottom of the East throughout the season, there are a few players and storylines that will make Brooklyn a must-watch squad.
Although his stock is seemingly quite low around the league, there aren’t many players who are more dependent on next season than Cam Thomas. Entering his fifth season in the league, Thomas has already established himself as an elite scorer, but his ability to expand his game will be in the spotlight next season.
After settling for the $6 million qualifying offer in restricted free agency this offseason, Thomas is in need of a much healthier and more versatile 2025-26 season. While he’s already shown some improvement in his playmaking, a clear willingness to make the right play and a major step in the right direction on defense could make all the difference for him.
Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. is in a similar boat but with different stakes. While Thomas is playing for his next contract in the offseason, Porter is looking to show he’ll still be worth his current price tag, which hovers around $40 million, when his contract is up in 2027.
With two players who have had virtually the same constant criticisms throughout their careers, the on-court pairing of Thomas and Porter could say a lot about their futures. Both will also naturally be in leadership roles next season, given their status on the team and years in the league.
Of course, that’s because the Nets will be looking to integrate five first-round picks into the rotation throughout the season. Perhaps the most intriguing part of next season, Brooklyn will need to figure out how to balance this rookie class’ progression with the roles that the veterans will surely demand.
While Sean Marks has simply followed the recent NBA trend of stockpiling picks, the real pressure will be on head coach Jordi Fernandez to make it all come together. Given how his first season went, the Nets have plenty of reason to feel comfortable about his ability to take on such an important role.
Sure, the Nets probably won’t be winning many games when the 2025-26 season tips off, but there will still be a number of reasons to tune into this chapter of Brooklyn basketball.