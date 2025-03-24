Nets' Star Opponent Receives Key Update Ahead of Tomorrow's Matchup
Amid a three-game losing streak, the Brooklyn Nets welcome the Dallas Mavericks to the Barclays Center. In their inaugural meeting of the season—as well as the first time the Nets will take on the Mavericks after GM Nico Harrison shocked the world by trading Luka Doncic—Dallas' new best player may be available.
Acquired in the aformentioned Doncic deal, Anthony Davis hasn't been available since injuring his left groin in his Mavericks debut back on Feb. 8. Sans Davis—and Kyrie Irving who will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign after tearing his ACL—Dallas has tumbled down the Western Conference standings.
In perhaps a change of fortuntes, Davis isn't listed as "out" for tomorrow's matchup with Brooklyn. Carrying a "doubtful" designation, it doesn't seem likely that the 10-time All-Star suits up, it remains a possibility.
While the revelation could just be some gamesmanship from head coach Jason Kidd, who once led the Nets to the NBA Finals, or may just signal that Davis will begin ramping up his workouts in hopes of returning sometime during the Mavericks' four-game roadtrip.
Brooklyn's Jordi Fernandez will have to implement two separate gameplans, each depending on Davis' pregame status. The Nets have struggled to defend the league's elite big men all season, and Davis presumably would be no exception. If he's available, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe will suredly have their hands full.
However, if he doesn't, either of Brooklyn's centers could emerge as major factors. With Claxton's defensive talent compounded with Sharpe's sudden ability to knock down jumpers even beyond the three-point line, the frontcourt duo could be the key to snapping the Nets' skid.
Preparing for Davis is far more challenging than any threat Kai Jones could pose, especially if either Claxton or Sharpe receives a night off (Cam Johnson wasn't available due to rest in Thursday's loss to the Indiana Pacers).
It seems highly unlikley Davis will suit up, as Dallas sits tied with the Phoenix Suns for the Western Conference's 10-seed and the Mavericks will undoubtedly need his services to make one final playoff push.
Though, in the event his makes his return tomorrow night, Brooklyn cannot be caught off guard.
Nets-Mavericks is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.