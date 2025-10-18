Nets' Tease Potential Rotation in Final Preseason Game
The Brooklyn Nets' preseason is officially over after their final preseason game against the Toronto Raptors. In a 119-114 loss, they finish the preseason 2-2, and now have to gear up for the regular season.
The Nets played their first game against Hapoel Jerusalem, winning it with ease at the Barclays Center. From there, they went to Macao to play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA China Games, splitting that series with a loss and a win. Brooklyn wasn't expected to win last night's matchup in Toronto, but the team kept it close.
There was a lot to like despite the Nets' loss. Michael Porter Jr. put up an impressive 34 points and 10 rebounds on 12-of-20 shooting from the field. Off the bench, Ziaire Williams was the team's second-leading scorer with 20 points.
We also got to see the debut of Egor Demin, who missed the previous three games due to a plantar fascia tear in his foot. He got 19 minutes of action against the Raptors, putting up 14 points and five rebounds.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from last night's game was that head coach Jordi Fernandez may have given fans an accurate representation of Brooklyn's rotation. There were 10 players who played 11 minutes or more, and all of them fell in line with each position.
At the point guard, it looks like Demin will start, with Ben Saraf as the backup. Saraf has started the majority of the preseason, but Demin has been hurt, and it makes sense for the Nets to play their lottery pick over the late first-rounder.
The shooting guard will feature Cam Thomas as the starter, of course, but the backup could be a surprise in Tyrese Martin. He performed well in training camp and preseason, and last night told us that Fernandez could end up rewarding him for it.
At forwards, Porter and Terance Mann have been locked in as starters, while the backups will be two relatively young players in Williams and Noah Clowney. The center position will be the same as last season, with Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe in the paint.
That leaves a few notable names on the outside looking in. Danny Wolf, Nolan Traore and Drake Powell are the rookies who could spend more time in the G League than Demin and Saraf, however they could all be fighting for rotation minutes later in the season.
The experienced player who has fallen out of the rotation is Kobe Bufkin. Haywood Highsmith could also be in that category, but he hasn't been given a shot to prove himself due to right knee surgery.