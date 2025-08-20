Nets’ Terance Mann Shares Emotional Response to John Wall Retiring
On Tuesday, five-time NBA All-Star John Wall announced that he would be retiring from the NBA after 11 seasons.
As someone who was a teenager during John Wall's prime and later became his teammate, Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann took to X to share his feelings about Wall's retirement.
Mann appeared in 33 games with Wall during the veteran's lone season with the LA Clippers, averaging eight points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Although Wall's stint with the Clippers was relatively brief, Mann expressed his excitement to play with the Kentucky product ahead of the 2022 season while explaining that they spent time working out together during the offseason.
“It’s definitely exciting for us to have a player like that of his caliber. I know people say that he hasn’t played in a couple years, so they do not know what to expect, but he’s been working real hard over these past two years," said Mann. "I’ve been in the gym with him and working out with him and been seeing him grind so you know... He’s ready to go and he’s excited.”
According to Mann, his admiration of Wall started during his childhood, when he and his friends would even argue about who got to wear Wall's number.
Through 11 seasons, Wall averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while earning All-NBA honors in 2017 and receiving an NBA All-Defensive nod in 2015.
As one of the top point guards of the 2010s, Wall earned a reputation as a dynamic, high-flying floor general who was quite effective on both ends of the floor for several years.
While Mann may not have the same offensive firepower as Wall, he has established himself as a strong perimeter defender since entering the NBA in 2019. Through six seasons in the NBA, Mann has averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 50.2% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc. During his time with the Clippers, he was often tasked with guarding the opposing team's top ball handler.
Similar to Wall, Mann has also put together a fair share of impressive playoff performances. During the Clippers run to the 2021 Western Conference Finals, the Florida State product scored a career-high 39 points while knocking down seven three-pointers and shooting 70% from beyond the arc during a closeout game against the Utah Jazz.