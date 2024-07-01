Nets Trade Rumors: Cam Johnson Leaving Brooklyn?
It's been nearly a week since the Brooklyn Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, and now one of his best friends could also be on his way out.
According to HoopsHype reporter Michael Scotto, teams have explored the idea of trading for Nets forward Cam Johnson.
"Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson has drawn recent trade interest from several teams, including the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings, league sources told HoopsHype. The Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic also registered exploratory trade interest in Johnson, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto writes.
Johnson, 28, was traded to the Nets in February 2023 as part of the Kevin Durant blockbuster. In his Nets tenure, Johnson has averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Johnson could be an intriguing player to acquire for contenders, which could mean he might be worth a first-round pick. The Nets are stockpiling as many future assets as possible, so a Johnson trade could definitely be in the cards.
The Nets should try and extract as much value out of Johnson as possible, so it may be wise to let him play as a featured player for Brooklyn for the first part of the season before trading him to the highest bidder ahead of the deadline.
Either way, trading Johnson soon has a lot of value for the Nets.
