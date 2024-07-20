Nets Youth Shows Out In Summer League Thriller vs Magic
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Orlando Magic 102-100 last night in their fourth Las Vegas Summer League matchup. After the Nets went up eight points at the end of the first half, the Magic went on a third-quarter run to tighten up the game, resulting in an eventual overtime. Jalen Wilson drove to the rim to get the game-winning basket for Brooklyn.
Wilson was the start of the game, dropping 33 points, 10 rebounds and knocking down six three-pointers. The second-year forward has steadily gotten better for Brooklyn not just over the course of summer league, but over the course of last season as well, even with his limited opportunities.
The more he plays, the more fans call for the trading of Nets forwards Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith to see Wilson start and develop.
It was a big game for fellow Nets sophomore Noah Clowney, who finished with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Clowney shot 5-for-8 from deep, displaying his range even as a big.
In his first summer league start, Tyrese Martin took full advantage of the opportunity. That seems to be a common theme with these Nets, as he droppd 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Dariq Whitehead was out due to rest, and had been struggling prior to this game, going 4-of-34 from the field in a total of three games.
There's something to love about the Nets' youth. Aside from star guard Cam Thomas, there is hope, and now an expectation, that Wilson and Clowney be productive for Brooklyn this upcoming season. The summer league, although not completely telling of a player, is potentially a great sign of things to come.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.