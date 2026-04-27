Josh Minott Made Strong Impression on Nets GM Sean Marks in Limited Action

The Brooklyn Nets are firmly in talent acquisition mode, which includes taking flyers on young, talented prospects in dire need of a change of scenery.

That was very much the case at the trade deadline, when the Nets acquired Josh Minott from the Boston Celtics.

Minott averaged 10.8 points per game on 49.1% shooting in 16 games with the Nets and also flashed considerable defensive upside.

“Just for me — well, I think for me with Josh, we’d followed Josh for a while," Nets GM Sean Marks said. "He’d been a little banged up with an ankle that he injured in Boston, so we knew he was hurt. But to be able to take — not really a flyer — but have an opportunity to see him in your gym, things that have stood out to us for sure: his confidence, he’s got a great attitude about work, he’s really confident out there. I think the shooting is something that probably surprised me slightly.

"But I look forward to seeing him healthy. He was playing on one leg with us for most of the time here, so it is nice to get that ankle taken care of and then again have another big summer for a young man like that. But he’s excited and incredibly motivated. And as we said before, I love the competitive nature and competitive fire that he has.”

Nets coach Jordi Fernández runs a defensive system heavily reliant on switches, double teams, and fullcourt pressure, all areas Minott has proven he can thrive in.

Minott has also not been afraid to unapologetically rep the Nets in a city dominated by the New York Knicks.

"I got nothing but respect for the real Brooklyn fans," Minott said. "Shoutout to them, because I know it’s tough being outnumbered every single game. But I really feel like what we have here isn’t bulls**t. We have pieces here. I’ve seen it. So I’d say that’s what this rivalry matchup meant to me.”

In an arena that is often dominated by supporters of the Nets' crosstown rivals, having a strong voice to back the little brother is certainly not a bad thing, especially if Minott's two-way skillset nabs him legitimate rotational minutes.

Brooklyn appears poised to take a leap next season. For the Nets to get to the playoffs, they may need to rely on Minott taking the next step in his game.