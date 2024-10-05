Nets' Williams Fired Up by New Head Coach's Vision
In a crowded wing room, Ziaire Williams is looking to separate himself.
The Brooklyn Nets are set to embark on year one of a total rebuild, paving the way for young guys in need of a second chance to establish themselves as future contributors. Williams, the 10th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, has enthusiastically accepted head coach Jordi Fernandez's challenge to become one of the team's top defenders.
“Hell yeah,” the 23-year-old responded when discussing the goal with the New York Post. "So [assistant] coach Steve [Hetzel], you know, he’s our main defensive guy. We’ve been watching a lot of film together, and he’s had a lot of good things to say. And, of course, there’s a couple things I need to work on."
"It’s been great, man, so I’m just trusting my work and trusting the staff each and every day. And like Coach [Fernandez] says, just trying to get one percent better.”
A castaway with the Memphis Grizzlies, Williams is presented with a true fresh start in Brooklyn. Fernandez, renowned as a player development guru, brings the right tools to help him unlock his potential. But for the 41-year-old, it's about more than just a reset.
“A fresh start is good, but at the end of the day, you need consistency because you cannot keep having fresh starts,” he said. "You cannot say, ‘Oh, I’m done here. I’ll go somewhere else.’ Sometimes, when you get hit in the mouth, it’s good to recover and then start and look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘What did I do wrong that I can fix myself?’"
As the regular season draws near, Nets fans will find encouragement in how quickly it seems the new faces are buying into Fernandez's philosophy.
Brooklyn takes on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in their season-opener on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
