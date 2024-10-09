New-Look Nets Becoming 'More Connected'
The Brooklyn Nets saw many faces in and out the door in the 2024 NBA offseason.
Under new head coach Jordi Fernandez, a true culture has been established. Players have bought into his vision and are now beginning to form chemistry with one another.
Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Brooklyn's decision to spend the second half of training camp in Southern California appears to have sped up the process.
“It’s important because when you’re at home, you get to go to work, spend time with your teammates and then go home and be with family, friends,” Fernandez said. “But when you’re on the road, that’s all you have is each other."
Typically, teams must wait for the on-court product to determine whether its new identity works. According to veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Fernandez's message is already getting across.
“It’s been good to spend all these days together, different activities we have going on — dinners, get-togethers. That makes us more connected," he said. "We build those relationships. The guys have been buying into it. At the end of the day it’s going to translate on the court. In my opinion, it already is translating.”
Ahead of what many believe will be a tough year one of the Nets' total rebuild, the positivity shown by all involved has been extremely encouraging.
“The most connected teams always will be the best team. Teams that can get on each other, figure things out amongst the players without the coaches tend to be the best team,” Finney-Smith concluded.
Brooklyn has the opportunity to display their newfound chemistry in tonight's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. EST.
