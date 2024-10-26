Newest Nets Trade Chatter Surrounds Warriors Forward
The Brooklyn Nets have a clear timeline for the future. The young core, lead by star scorer Cam Thomas, creates an emphasis on player development under new head coach Jordi Fernandez.
Now that Brooklyn is in its rebuild, the team is expected to trade the remaining veterans on the team, as many contenders would be willing to trade for them. The Golden State Warriors, a team still looking to win while Stephen Curry is playing, has a particular youngster who fits the Nets' timeline.
Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension with Golden State. Kuminga reportedly believes he is worth "max or near-max money," according to an article from NBC Sports' Kurt Helin.
Helin went on to discuss a report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, who said that the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are teams that could jump in to trade for Kuminga.
If the Warriors decide not to trade Kuminga, the Nets would also have enough cap space next summer to go after the 22-year-old. According to Fischer, Brooklyn isn't necessarily targeting Kuminga, but GM Sean Marks has gone after restricted free agents with big offer sheets before.
This also doesn't mean that Golden State won't pay Kuminga. He averaged 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 campaign, getting a starting spot midway through the season. He took advantage of the opportunity, which could warrant a maximum contract based on potential.
"The Warriors will be happy to pay Jonathan Kuminga that top dollar if that sample size is stretched out over the entire course of the 2024-25 season,” Fischer said.
