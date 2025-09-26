Nic Claxton Feels Fully Healthy; Bounce-Back Season Incoming for the Nets Big?
Ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, expectations were high for Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton, fresh off the heels of a four-year, $97 million extension. He was viewed as a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but a nagging back injury prevented what many believed would be Claxton's best season yet.
Now in his second year under head coach Jordi Fernandez, Claxton is fully healed and ready to perform the way he was projected to.
“Y’all will see it,” Claxton told ClutchPoints' Erik Slater at Nets Media Day. “My back feels great. Just having a summer where I was able to really focus on myself, focus on getting stronger, it’s been really good…We all know last year was frustrating for the team, frustrating for myself. I didn’t perform how I wanted to. I really just flushed that out and focused back on the work. Just consistency, being in the gym every day, being with family, it was healing. I’m excited for this season…I feel really good, and I’m ready to get to it.”
Before the continuous injuries led some to question whether Claxton was regressing, he truly was one of the league's most exciting young centers. An elite defensive talent with a growing offensive game, Brooklyn was justified in paying Claxton what they did last summer. He'll have the opportunity to prove the front office right this season, now surrounded by plenty of young talent.
The additions the Nets made to the backcourt this summer—and the retention of Claxton's longtime teammate, Cam Thomas—should make life easier for the 26-year-old big man. 2025 draftees Egor Demin and Ben Saraf are renowned for their playmaking abilities, which should directly impact Claxton's offensive game, especially as a lob threat.
Now that the back is healed, Claxton will again be able to show off his athleticism on both ends of the floor. While he had his worst statistical season in three years in 2024-25, the upcoming campaign is primed to be Claxton's best yet. Fully healthy and rejuvenated by the front office's roster-building decisions throughout the offseason, expect the 2019 first-round pick to rank among the Eastern Conference's elite big men.