Nic Claxton Holds Key Role in Nets Rebuild
The Brooklyn Nets paid Nic Claxton this past offseason in hopes that he would continue to grow into an elite center in the NBA.
Unfortunately, that hasn't happened quite yet as his numbers have shrunk from last season to now.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes named Claxton as the player who could "make or break" the Nets.
"The Brooklyn Nets are competing harder and winning more games than any team with their level of talent has a right to this season, and that's with theoretical tentpole star Nic Claxton coming up well short of expectations," Hughes writes.
"Everything's relative, and even if the 25-year-old isn't objectively an All-Star, he's as close to a locked-in, well-compensated producer as Brooklyn has. He is nearing the end of the first season on his four-year, $97 million contract and is on track to finish with three-year lows in points, rebounds and blocks per game while making a career-worst 55.5 percent of his shots from the field.
"The Nets traded to regain control of their first-rounders in 2025 and 2026, and their lack of a cornerstone means virtually everyone on the roster today might not feature in the eventually competitive version of the team. Claxton, though, is being compensated as if he's a keeper.
"He'll need to start playing like one."
Claxton was the first player in this new iteration of the team that the Nets went out of their way to pay on a long-term basis, so he is setting the tone. Unfortunately, it's not enough to prove that the Nets are going to be successful with this current core.
Likely, the players who will make up the next great Nets team aren't on the roster at the moment.