Nike Doubts They Would Partner With Kyrie Irving Again

Nike founder Phil Knight believes Kyrie Irving stepped over the line.

Many NBA fans around the world were greatly looking forward to the release of Nike's Kyrie 8 shoe before it was canceled, and it looks like they won't be seeing another Kyrie Irving shoe with the brand ever again.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight addressed the Kyrie Irving situation for the very first time in an interview with CNBC.
"Kyrie stepped over the line," Nike founder Phil Knight said. "It's kinda that simple. He made some statements that we just can't abide by, and that's where we ended the relationship. I was fine with that."

Nike prides itself on the type of athletes the brand collaborates with, and it simply just couldn't be with Irving anymore, given the standard that they believe they follow.

"I think athlete association has been key from the very beginning," Knight said. "It's still key. We look very hard at who we sign and how much we pay. We look not only how good the athlete is, but what his or her character are. It's not an exact science, but it's a process that we go through with a lot of intensity and a lot of people sticking their head in it. It goes all the way to the CEO, because some of the numbers they paid are pretty big."

When asked if Nike would ever collaborate with Kyrie Irving again, Knight gave a very bleak answer.

"I would doubt that we go back. But I don't know for sure."

