No Nets Make HoopsHype’s Top 26 Point Guards List
The Brooklyn Nets used four of their record-breaking five first-round picks in June's draft to bolster their backcourt. Three of those players—Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf—will likely see the majority of their minutes at the point guard spot.
However, Demin, Traore and Saraf are the closest options to "traditional facilitator" Brooklyn has after D'Angelo Russell left for the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. Thus, the Nets' omission from HoopsHype's top 26 point guards for the 2025-26 season isn't completely illogical.
Ironically, a former favorite of head coach Jordi Fernandez, Dennis Schroder, did make the list—which proves the author, Frank Urbina, did take experience into account.
There isn't a single rookie on the list, and just one second-year player, that being Stephon Castle, was chosen.
While it may seem disrespectful or insulting to some that Brooklyn wasn't included upon first glance, it actually makes quite a lot of sense. The Nets are heading into year two of a total rebuild, so the roster isn't fantastic as it stands—and it isn't supposed to be. Plus, the team addressed its biggest weakness with three raw, high-potential rookies who don't have NBA experience beyond the summer league festivities in Las Vegas.
Now, that's not to say one of Demin, Traore or Saraf could eventually make such a list. Castle's inclusion shows that, if enough of an impact is made, HoopsHype isn't unwilling to show love to a younger player. But Castle's rookie season was sensational, leading to Rookie of the Year hardware for the Spurs guard.
If one of the three Nets rookies replicates this feat, they'll have a good shot of being ranked just as high as Castle was. The issue is, Castle belonged to somewhat of a weaker class. Not only will Demin, Traore and Saraf be competing with eachother for minutes, but they'll be competing with top prospects like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Tre Johnson and other current favorites for the award.
Demin would be presumed to have the best shot from Brooklyn's class to rank highly on next season's list, given that he was selected the highest. While many still have questions surrounding his game, the mismatch Demin poses due to his size compunded by his elite playmaking skills may merit a significant amount of recognition for the 19-year-old.
Plus, playing in a market like Brooklyn certanly doesn't hurt.
While the Nets were left off this year's edition of HoopeHype's top 26 point guards, there is good reason to believe they may be included this time next year.