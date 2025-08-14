No, the Nets Aren't Trading Michael Porter Jr. Anytime Soon
The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors have been resurrected after a quiet month and a half, which means the Brooklyn Nets are consistently being mocked as one of the Greek Freak's top destinations.
To make the salaries match, newly-acquired forward Michael Porter Jr. is often included in these proposed frameworks that would bring Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, to Kings County.
Unfortunately for those hoping to see fireworks like that actually happen, there are two realities standing in the way of such a blockbuster. First, the Nets aren't equipped to contend with Antetokounmpo as of right now. Second, there's no way that Brooklyn would part with Porter before he even puts on a jersey.
Many within the organization are extremely intrigued with what Porter may be able to accomplish offensively next season, as the 27-year-old is set to have free rein on that end of the floor for the first time in his career. Plus, he's paired with head coach Jordi Fernandez, whom Porter played under for four years from 2018 to 2022 while with the Denver Nuggets.
“We’re transitioning our roster, of course. We’re going to play a lot of young players. But we need some vets to balance that. And, of course, we need to score some points," an anonymous Brooklyn executive told Spotrac's Keith Smith at the NBA2K26 Summer League.
“Porter will help us a ton there. I’m not saying he’ll win the scoring title, but I think it could be close. And Terance will help with everything. He’s such a good connector. He’s going to help our young ballhandlers a ton with learning the NBA.”
While the Nets aren't expected to compete in any capacity in 2025-26, they'll still need someone who is able to score the basketball. As Cam Thomas' contract dispute with the franchise remains unresolved, much of the offensive responsibility may fall on Porter if Thomas' situation carries over into the regular season.
And if somehow Porter manages to finish near the top of the league in scoring statistics, whether it be total points, points per game or any sort of efficiency numbers, the Nets wouldn't only hold off on dealing him for this season, but perhaps altogether.
Given the circumstances around him, Porter has a chance to do something special during his first season in Brooklyn. And that "something special" isn't helping to get Antetokounmpo into a Nets jersey but rather becoming a foundational piece the Nets can build around going forward.