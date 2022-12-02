Skip to main content

Paul Pierce: Jayson Tatum is Better Than Kevin Durant

Paul Pierce officially ranked Tatum as better than Durant.

Paul Pierce knows how to stir up drama, and he may have stirred up the ultimate drama with Nets fans. Despite being both a former Net and Celtic, Paul Pierce has officially ranked Jayson Tatum as better than Kevin Durant.

On an episode of 'KG Certified', Pierce gave his reason why he believes Jayson Tatum has surpassed Kevin Durant.

"I said this, and I think after last year's playoffs, he surpassed Kevin Durant," Pierce said to Kevin Garnett. "As far as being a better player in the NBA today. I'm taking Tatum over KD after last year's playoffs. Him going against Kevin Durant was like a passing of the torch. I'm not taking nothing away from KD, KD is still one of the greatest to ever play and one of the best in the game. I think Tatum today has passed KD."

People have been very quick to forget just how good Kevin Durant is after last year's playoffs. Many are saying his points are empty now and don't contribute to his team winning, and that he's no longer the best player in the world. The only thing Durant can do to change this narrative is start shutting people up in the playoffs again.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hopefully, we'll get the opportunity to see Kevin Durant vs Jayson Tatum in the playoffs again, and there will be a chance to settle the score between the two.

Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Yuta Watanabe: The Nets non-guaranteed wing becoming one of the NBA's top shooters

In This Article (2)

Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19488280
News

Injury Report: Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17244548_168390270_lowres
News

Devin Booker Shouts Out Kevin Durant After Historic Game

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17359623_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet's Shocking Answer About Trading Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19522454
News

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19535019
News

Nets' Ben Simmons Remains Out With Calf Injury vs. Raptors

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19536400_168390270_lowres
News

WATCH: LeBron James Rips Media for Not Asking About Jerry Jones

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19533973
News

Nets Hope to Lessen Kevin Durant's Minutes in Near Future

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17244548
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Devin Booker's 51-Point Game vs. Chicago Bulls

By Joey Linn