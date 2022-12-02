Paul Pierce: Jayson Tatum is Better Than Kevin Durant

Paul Pierce knows how to stir up drama, and he may have stirred up the ultimate drama with Nets fans. Despite being both a former Net and Celtic, Paul Pierce has officially ranked Jayson Tatum as better than Kevin Durant.

On an episode of 'KG Certified', Pierce gave his reason why he believes Jayson Tatum has surpassed Kevin Durant.

"I said this, and I think after last year's playoffs, he surpassed Kevin Durant," Pierce said to Kevin Garnett. "As far as being a better player in the NBA today. I'm taking Tatum over KD after last year's playoffs. Him going against Kevin Durant was like a passing of the torch. I'm not taking nothing away from KD, KD is still one of the greatest to ever play and one of the best in the game. I think Tatum today has passed KD."

People have been very quick to forget just how good Kevin Durant is after last year's playoffs. Many are saying his points are empty now and don't contribute to his team winning, and that he's no longer the best player in the world. The only thing Durant can do to change this narrative is start shutting people up in the playoffs again.

Hopefully, we'll get the opportunity to see Kevin Durant vs Jayson Tatum in the playoffs again, and there will be a chance to settle the score between the two.

Related Articles

Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Yuta Watanabe: The Nets non-guaranteed wing becoming one of the NBA's top shooters