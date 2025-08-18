Player Comparisons: Ceilings for Brooklyn Nets Rookies
It came as a shock when the Brooklyn Nets selected Egor Demin with the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and each selection that followed brought more questions about how the front office was approaching its rebuild.
After getting a glimpse at four of the rookies in NBA Summer League, it's clear that it will take time and experience for the class to hit their ceilings. For now, we will try to project player comparisons for each draft pick if they realize their potential.
Egor Demin
His best skills at BYU were his playmaking and overall basketball IQ. Contrary to his usual play style as a pass-first facilitator, Demin showed off his improved floor spacing abilities in Las Vegas.
If he can combine these two skills, then he could have a similar style and production to Charlotte Hornets all-star LaMelo Ball. The way both players have such a creative approach to basketball may be attributed to their time spent playing the game at different levels and leagues around the world.
When the ball is not in Demin's hands, his improved ability to shoot the three-ball could be similar to the way Ball hunts for opportunities from beyond the arc.
Nolan Traore
Of the rookies to play in NBA Summer League, Traore shocked us the most with the role he played. After being the primary ball handler for two seasons with Saint-Quentin, he showed the ability to play off-ball and defend at a high level.
His peak comparison is Miami Heat all-star Tyler Herro because they both utilize change of speeds to score at the rim and mid-range. Traore's quick first step jumped off the screen in Las Vegas, and if he can learn how to change speeds to create separation, he could be more than a bench piece.
Herro has proved to be one of the league's best three-point shooters, something that Traore will need to acquire to be a high-level secondary guard.
Drake Powell
The only Nets' rookie to not play at NBA Summer League (lower leg injury) was Powell, but he has the potential to be a prominent 3&D wing in the league.
He saw limited usage on offense in his lone season with North Carolina, and his defensive versatility was the main reason he fell into the first round. He also tested as one of the best athletes at the NBA Combine.
Powell's combination of perimeter defense, outside shooting and raw athleticism leads to the comparison of the Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks.
Ben Saraf
His defense and playmaking IQ headlined the positives of Saraf's skill set in Las Vegas. Although there was an utter lack of three-point shooting ability and limited shot creation, his ability to get to the free-throw line and see the floor could create a niche spot for him in the NBA.
An ambitious choice for Saraf's ceiling is Golden State Warriors all-star Jimmy Butler. He struggled to shoot the three, especially in the early stages of his career, but managed to achieve greatness in the league with his defense and playmaking arsenal.
Danny Wolf
Brooklyn's last pick of the draft was Danny Wolf, who showed the biggest flash in his final game of NBA Summer League. He efficiently scored 18 points, six rebounds and four assists after previously struggling to find the bottom of the net.
His floor spacing and passing prowess in the front court are similar to the Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid. If Wolf can improve his physicality as a defender, he projects to be an effective big man in the modern landscape of the NBA.