Potential Brooklyn Nets Prospect Declares For 2025 NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets have another prospect to watch for the 2025 NBA Draft, as Hugo Gonzalez recently declared, according to his agents, Carlos Sanchez and Saul Lopez. The Spanish forward is ranked No. 22 on ESPN's big board and is expected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick.
Gonzalez is a 6-foot-7, 19-year-old for Real Madrid, averaging 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game. He hasn't gotten many opportunities in Liga ACB, but he impressed most during his time in the FIBA and junior levels.
Gonzalez is not only an athletic forward with an impressive frame, but a skilled offensive talent who can score at all three levels. He can score from deep, work off the dribble, and attack the basket with a high enough basketball IQ to find his teammates as well.
The Spaniard joins a group of young prospects with great potential in the 2025 class. The first round of the draft features mostly collegiate freshmen with great potential, and Gonzalez somewhat fits that mold, being a teenager with a chance to be great with the right development.
The Nets have a solid chance at taking Gonzalez in the draft, as they have the most picks this year. Brooklyn owns four first-round picks and a second-round selection, which puts Gonzalez in the realm of possibility no matter if he falls or rises.
One of the Nets' biggest needs comes at the forward position, as they are expected to trade Cam Johnson this offseason. This opens up opportunities for players on the roster, plus any incoming rookies. Gonzalez would thrive as a starting forward, or at least with big minutes.
The question surrounding Gonzalez is whether he can become a leading scorer or the first option for a team like the Nets. There are always going to be concerns when looking at European prospects, especially ones who haven't produced much statistically in a top league.
Nevertheless, expect Gonzalez to get a lot of attention leading up to the draft. There's no doubt that the potential is there; it's just a matter of teams like the Nets unlocking that with the right development.