Potential Nets Free Agency Target Puts Up Major Playoff Performance
The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of their 2025 playoff run, having just lost Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 117-93. After stealing Game 1 on the road, the Warriors failed to get it done again as they now head back to the West Coast for Games 3 and 4.
Golden State struggled mightily on offense, mainly because of the absence of star point guard Stephen Curry. However, this opened up new opportunities for the rest of the bench, as head coach Steve Kerr got 14 players on the court, including Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga put up 18 points and five rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. He started a perfect 8-of-8, and had such a performance in just 26 minutes of action.
The Brooklyn Nets have been a rumored target for Kuminga for months, after the 22-year-old failed to reach an extension with the Warriors back in October. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer.
It will be tough for Golden State to retain Kuminga, as the team will be paying Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green over $130 million combined next season. Although the salary cap is set to increase, Kuminga is likely to be looking for a large deal, as he's averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season.
After the game, Kuminga talked about his confidence returning, which helped him put up an impressive stat line.
"I feel like the confidence just came back," Kuminga said. "Especially knowing the way that we started wasn't that great."
The Nets have plenty of cap space to potentially sign Kuminga this offseason. Brooklyn could construct even more of a young core as the organization looks to rebuild with its immense amount of draft picks and young talent, centered around star shooting guard Cam Thomas.
Kuminga's performance in Game 2 was a great indicator of his potential and could give the Nets even more of a reason to sign him. Golden State can match any offer he receives, but again, its salary cap situation could also prevent that from happening.
