Predicting Every Brooklyn Nets Decision on Their Restricted Free Agents
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets on SI predicted the Brooklyn Nets' decisions on their four team options this summer. Today, we'll revisit the franchise's potential offseason plans, this time by projecting what it will do regarding its four restricted free agents.
Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams, Day'Ron Sharpe and Reece Beekman all fit this category, three of whom were key rotational players for HC Jordi Fernandez throughout his inaugural season in Kings County.
First: Thomas. Perhaps the most polarizing player in all of free agency, teams still don't know how to value Thomas properly, but it won't matter. He's a player who is certainly worth paying at least $20 million annually, and the Nets will likely be the only team that can offer him such a number. Barring a downturn in Thomas' relationship with Brooklyn, he'll get the contract he deserves to suit up at the Barclays Center next season. Projected contract: four years, $85 million.
Second: Williams. Possibly the Nets' best wing defender, Williams was a perfect plug-and-play fit in Fernandez's system. Compound this with the fact that Brooklyn gave up essentially nothing to give Williams a fresh start, and it seems the former lottery pick will be a key member of the Nets' young core going forward. Like Thomas, he won't be going anywhere. Projected contract: GM Sean Marks extends Williams the qualifying offer valued at around $8 million for the 2025-26 season.
Third: Sharpe. Brooklyn's backup big took major strides in his development last year, and due to rumors of the Nets' trade plans, his return could be crucial. Starting center Nic Claxton has been the subject of trade rumors since the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic, and those rumors have extended into the offseason. If Claxton's dealt, bringing Sharpe back becomes a necessity. Projected contract: three years, $30 million.
Finally: Beekman. A member of December's Dennis Schroder swap with the Golden State Warriors, Beekman was a project upon arriving in Brooklyn. Beekman only averaged 2.7 points and 1.8 assists per game, but did tally nearly one steal per night despite playing sparingly. It's possible Fernandez feels he can further hone Beekman's skills, leading to a desire to maintain continuity in the backcourt. Projected contract: one year, $570,000 (Two-Way).
Multiple members of the Nets' restricted free agent class may move on this summer, but in a hypothetical situation where all four are brought back, their new deals could look something like the above.