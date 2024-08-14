Predicting the Brooklyn Nets' NBA Cup Record
The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a tough group for this season's Emirates NBA Cup, previously known as the In-Season Tournament. In East A, Brooklyn will compete with the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, and Charlotte Hornets to make the quarterfinals.
The Nets will play four group-stage games, and the final cuts will be determined by record and point differential. The best team from each group and one wild card team from each conference move on.
Given that Brooklyn finds itself in a rebuild, not focused on winning too many games to ruin their chances of a top selection in the draft next season, there aren't high hopes for the Nets for the NBA Cup. However, that also means that there isn't much pressure to win, which could make way for some fun upsets.
The Nets' 19.5 win total is the lowest in the NBA, which a winless group stage is more likely than any other team. However, where could they realistically end up?
Brooklyn starts their group stage against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden on November 15, matching up against a familiar face in Mikal Bridges. Perhaps extra motivation could propel the Nets, however the Knicks will be favored to win this matchup.
Brooklyn's next game will be at home against the Hornets on November 19. The Nets will have homecourt advantage, and Charlotte is another rebuilding team. Brooklyn should take this game with these circumstances.
The third group game will be in Philadelphia on November 22 against the 76ers. In a similar situation to the game against New York, Brooklyn should not expect to win this game, as this may be the toughest of them all.
The Nets round out group play against the Magic at home, and although Orlando is the better team on paper, that homecourt advantage could really play in the Nets' favor. They could very well win this game.
Brooklyn's group stage record should be projected at 2-2 by this count. Of course, they could pull off some crazy upsets and finish better, or lose all four games if they're embracing the tank, but 2-2 or 1-3 seems more realistic for this rebuilding roster.
