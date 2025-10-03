Predicting Where Ben Saraf Will Play for the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets swung on international prospect Ben Saraf with the 26th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. It was a puzzling pick after the Nets took two pass-first guards earlier in the Draft. Nonetheless, excitement is brewing for their versatile rookie ahead of the preseason.
What Position(s) Will Saraf Play?
Standing at 6-foot-6, there are hopes that Saraf can play multiple positions. The most enticing aspect of his game is his court vision. Saraf averaged 4.6 assists in 16 games with Ratiopharm Ulm and a team-leading 3.7 assists at NBA Summer League.
Saraf's outside game is still developing –– he didn't make a single three in Las Vegas. There were flashes of downhill scoring ability, though, but also a clear reliance on his dominant left hand.
In Saraf's time playing in Israel, he played on and off the ball, but he has natural skills running the offense. There could be cases where Brooklyn rolls out a lineup featuring all of its rookie guards.
The path to minutes for Saraf may be difficult with a lack of outside shooting and questionable defensive play, but he should get opportunities to play point guard later in the season.
Could Saraf Play in the G League?
Much like fellow rookie Drake Powell, it is likely that Saraf plays with the Long Island Nets early and often. He was the third playmaker taken in the Nets' draft, and that's not including Kobe Bufkin either.
It's not any easier to find space for Saraf on the wing. Brooklyn's most experienced players, like Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith, will hold down that spot. When injuries or midseason trades occur, Saraf should be one of the first players to reap the opportunities.
There is an argument that the Israeli guard is ahead of his timeline and is better than Nolan Traoré and/or Egor Demin currently.
Saraf's playmaking upside is undeniable, but it was clear based on his NBA Summer League play that it will take time for him to adjust to the speed and physicality of this league.
In the 2024 NBA Draft class, 16 out of the 30 first-round picks made at least one appearance in the G League. With many young and hungry mouths to feed, the Nets could allocate Saraf to Long Island for the majority of the season.
It feels like one of Brooklyn's rookie guards has to be the odd man out. Saraf will have to prove he deserves time on the main roster over Demin or Traoré. Even though he will likely see significant time in the G League, that doesn't mean he won't pan out. Down the stretch of the regular season, when Brooklyn is in full "tank" mode, Saraf should get the chance to shine.