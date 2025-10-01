Predicting Where Egor Demin Will Play for the Brooklyn Nets
Egor Demin was taken with the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and was initially expected to be an immediate starter at point guard. While he should get endless opportunities to run the Brooklyn Nets' offense, there are other options that the coaching staff may want to see at point guard and there's no guarantee Demin will be ready for NBA-level pace from the jump.
What Position(s) Will Demin Play?
The Nets added three players through the Draft who have the potential to run the offense. Demin Brooklyn's first pick and will likely get the most chances to succeed in his rookie year as a result. However, the Nets also acquired former first-round pick Kobe Bufkin to the roster.
The former BYU Cougar stands 6-foot-8, so there is a possibility of letting him get time on the wing. Especially with the way he shot the three at NBA Summer League. 43.5% from beyond the arc on 7.7 attempts per game. Having Demin play a secondary role with more scoring opportunities could be intriguing.
Youth-heavy lineups have been concocted with Nolan Traoré or Ben Saraf playing point guard and Demin in the front court.
He will primarily play the role of the Nets' primary ball-handler, though. It's what the 19-year-old does best. Demin was focused on polishing his three-point shooting in Las Vegas, but he averaged 5.5 assists per game as a freshman in college and could change Brooklyn's pick-and-roll game.
Could Demin see Time in the G League?
It may seem crazy if the Nets' top pick from the 2025 Draft is getting G League minutes, but there is a chance he needs time to develop before receiving big minutes in the league. Both Traoré and Saraf have more overseas professional playing experience and Bufkin is entering his third NBA season.
Brooklyn's 2023 draft class all saw time with the Long Island Nets for developmental purposes. Granted, the three players from that year were all taken outside the top 20 picks, but general manager Sean Marks is adamant about utilizing the G League.
"You can see the development path there," Marks said. "I assume some of these guys will definitely spend some time in Long Island."
Of the 2024 NBA Draft class as a whole, three of the top eight picks saw time in the G League. Demin has a path ahead of him to playing with the starters, but if the Nets look competitive to start the season in a weak Eastern Conference, the coaching staff could opt for more experience. At the very least, Demin should get consistent minutes off the bench.