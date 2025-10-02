Predicting Where Drake Powell Will Play for the Brooklyn Nets
Drake Powell was seventh in usage rate among North Carolina players who played at least 17 minutes per game. Despite that, the 6-foot-6 wing found his way into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. The Brooklyn Nets selected Powell with the 22nd pick, and he has garnered hype despite being injured for much of this offseason.
What Position(s) Will Powell Play?
This question seems much easier than when it was asked of Egor Demin and Nolan Traoré. In Powell's time with the Tar Heels, he was the definition of a defensive-minded wing. He was named North Carolina's defensive player of the year and led the team in plus/minus.
There is no NBA tape on Powell yet, as he sat out of Summer League due to the knee injury, so it's hard to see where he slots in.
In his freshman season of college, he played most of his time on the wing, but also got chances at power forward. If the Nets want to explore Powell's potential in the front court, that could usher in the opportunity for small ball and rookie-heavy lineups.
It seems pretty cut and dry, though, that once Powell sees minutes for Brooklyn, they will likely come on the wing. Minutes will be hard to come by, but down the stretch of the season, we predict that he will come off the bench and get a few starting opportunities as a three-and-D wing.
Could Powell Play in the G League?
It's as close to a guarantee as it gets for Powell seeing time with the Long Island Nets. He could always be thrown into the fire of an NBA game early on, due to Brooklyn's rebuilding mentality, but some time in the G League would help after having little live game experience leading up to the regular season.
The Nets' wing rotation has become much more crowded since the end of the 2024-25 season. Players like Ziaire Williams, Haywood Highsmith and Terance Mann are probably better than Powell at this point.
Most often, the mindset is that minutes are earned, not given, but all of Brooklyn's rookies could get playing time because there is no incentive for the team to try to be competent this season.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Nets selected Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead with the 21st and 22nd picks, respectively. The pairing has combined for 40 G League appearances through their first two seasons.
Given the Nets' crowded crop of players on the wing and Powell returning from injury, starting his career off with Long Island would be beneficial for the 20-year-old athlete in the long run.