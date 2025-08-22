Projected Nets’ Most Productive Lineup Features Demin, Porter Jr. and Claxton
The Brooklyn Nets have a lot to figure out. Currently, they're trying to figure out what to do with Cam Thomas as his contract negotiations dispute continues. Then, they have to figure out how to trim their roster down to 21 players before training camp, then cut down to 15 guaranteed contracts at the start of the regular season.
And after both of those scenarios are resolved, they must figure out which lineup plays the best together.
Not including Thomas—since he remains unsigned and could end up holding out into the regular season if talks don't progress—here's who should be Brooklyn's first five next season:
Point Guard: Egor Demin
Demin averaged 5.5 assists per game at BYU in his freshman campaign and brings elite size and playmaking to the Nets' one spot. The eighth-overall pick in June's draft is expected to start right away, and while he may be raw, let's face it: he's the best Brooklyn's got at this position right now.
Shooting Guard: Terance Mann
Mann landed with the Nets as a salary dump from the Atlanta Hawks, but that doesn't mean he can't contribute immediately. He's a strong perimeter defender who shot 36.8% from the field last season as both a Hawk and LA Clipper. If Thomas isn't signed by October, Mann could reside as the team's starting two until a deal is done.
Small Forward: Haywood Highsmith
Another salary dump throwaway could become an instant impact player in Brooklyn. Highsmith is one of the most reliable defenders in the NBA, and his solid stroke from beyond the arc makes him a perfect fit for Head Coach Jordi Fernandez. Barring a training camp breakout from incoming rookie Drake Powell, a healthy Highsmith should be considered the favorite to start at small forward.
Power Forward: Michael Porter Jr.
The Nets' big splash addition of the 2025 offseason could end up being the team's top scoring weapon come year's end. Porter reunites with his former assistant coach in Fernandez—whom he played far better under while with the Denver Nuggets—and essentially gets free range to do whatever he wants offensively. Expect for him to start, and for big scoring totals to follow.
Center: Nic Claxton
Brooklyn's anchor will be back in 2025. Claxton, fresh off a disappointing season, will have another offseason with Fernandez under his belt and be prepared for a bounce-back campaign. He's proven to be one of the best rim protectors in the league when healthy and will serve as the backbone of this young roster.