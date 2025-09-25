Projecting How Nets Rookie Ben Saraf’s International Stats Could Translate in NBA
Of the Brooklyn Nets' historic 2025 draft haul, the early indication is that Ben Saraf looks to be one of the best picks the franchise made back in June. He's already been impressive during open runs, but based on his production in two seasons overseas, what kind of stat line can we expect from the 19-year-old in his rookie campaign?
At just 17 years old, Saraf first suited up for Kiryat Ata of the IBSL for the 2023-24 season. There, he averaged 22.8 minutes per game across 22 appearances, producing 10.7 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds. For his first taste of professional action, these numbers certainly aren't anything to scoff at. While Saraf wasn't able to eclipse 40%-plus shooting efficiency, his nightly output was commendable.
The next season, Saraf joined Ratiopharm Ulm of the EuroCup. His minutes went up, and the statistics followed. He received about two more minutes per night, resulting in season averages of 12.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds. So the points and assists went up, while the rebounds came down.
These numbers do help when projecting his 2025-26 averages, but the sample size is quite enlarged compared to what it will likely end up being. It's hard to imagine Saraf getting 20 minutes or more per game as an unproven rookie—at least at first. If he ends up impressing the way he has in the offseason, then perhaps head coach Jordi Fernandez does match Saraf's workload from overseason. It's possible, but doesn't seem likely.
A fair projection for him would be between 10-15 minutes per night. Not a hefty workload, but one that allows him to adjust to the NBA level without leaning on him as a pivotal rotational piece. Assuming Fernandez follows similar thinking, accounting for Saraf's lack of experience, if he can average something along the lines of seven points, four assists and two rebounds per game as a rookie, he'll have established a solid foundation to build on going forward.
The playmaking has always been Saraf's strongsuit, and if he can dish out four assists per game in limited action, he'll have made a great case to be Brooklyn's full-time point guard—as long as he produces. Of course, this entire projection is based on steady growth from the 26th-overall pick, potentially with some time spent in the G League with the Long Island Nets sprinkled in.
The early indications are that the Nets may have found something in Saraf, but it's just important not to expect jaw-dropping numbers as a result of the positive outlook.