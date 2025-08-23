Projecting the Brooklyn Nets’ Starting Lineup
The Brooklyn Nets are sure to look like a completely different team next season, having added a record five first-round draftees, as well as remaining active on the NBA’s trade market.
Below, we’ll attempt to project the team’s starting five ahead of what should be a fun 2025-26 season:
Point Guard: Egor Demin
The team’s top pick at No. 8, Egor Demin played lead guard for BYU as a one-and-done, though he projects to be more of a connective wing at the pro level. Still, Brooklyn’s point guard options are extremely limited at the moment.
If it’s not Demin, it’ll be fellow rookie Nolan Traore, so leaning into their top developmental pick makes sense.
There’s no guarantee that Demin will be handling the ball and initiating offense in bounds, but he should at least crack the starting lineup as they hope to develop him in the next few seasons.
Shooting Guard: Cam Thomas
Cam Thomas, the team’s 2021 draftee and leading scorer per game last season, remains a restricted free agent, with no recent motion in terms of a new deal.
Still, all signs are pointing to Thomas simply remaining with the Nets for next season, even if only to test unrestricted free agency next season.
At this point, it would be a shock to see Thomas donning anything but Brooklyn next season.
Small Forward: Terrance Mann
The Nets were able to acquire forward Terrance Mann in the Celtics-Hawks trade for Kristaps Porzingis, making it out of the deal with a future pick and a premier role player.
Mann never quite improved at the rate many thought he could in LA, but still offers Brooklyn a proven rotational piece ready to hit the ground running.
Power Forward: Michael Porter Jr.
The future first round pick acquired in the Cam Johnson trade was more likely the team’s focal point, but a reclamation project in forward Michael Porter Jr. certainly isn’t bad either.
For the first time in his career, the 27-year-old might just be the best scorer on his team — depending on how the Thomas situation shakes out. Regardless, he’ll have as much opportunity as he wants as a veteran scorer entering a team of developmental projects.
If Porter remains with Brooklyn, expect him to be in the first five out.
Center: Nicolas Claxton
Claxton has long been the team’s starting five, and will continue to be going forward. He could very well be the team’s best remaining trade chip, putting his future in Brooklyn somewhat in jeopardy given the developmental path they’re going down.
Still, Claxton is sure to continue to infuse the starting lineup with interior scoring, rebounding and shot-blocking.