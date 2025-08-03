Ranking the Top Five Brooklyn Nets' Jerseys of the Past Decade
The Brooklyn Nets announced they are bringing back the "Brooklyn Camo" uniforms for the 2025-26 NBA season after last wearing the jerseys in 2019. This brought back memories of apparel worn in the past 10 seasons of basketball in Brooklyn.
When the Nets debuted in New Jersey as part of the ABA in 1967, they primarily wore white and red uniforms. This was appropriate because they were known as the New Jersey Americans at the time.
They became the New York Nets shortly after their stint as the Americans, but continued with the color scheme. Late in the 1970s, they added blue stripes and stars on the sides of the jerseys, and that look stuck well into the Nets' time in the Big Apple and their transition to New Jersey.
It wasn't until the move to Brooklyn in 2012 that the organization went with a full uniform rebrand. While paying homage to some classic jerseys, some of the Nets' best jerseys of all time have come in the past decade.
No. 5: 2019-2022 Statement Edition
This wasn't Brooklyn's first attempt to experiment with the "BKLYN" lettering on their statement uniforms. The journey began in 2017 with a dark grey primary color, featuring white stripes on the sides and traditional stars. The recent switch to light grey with black stripes creates a better visual balance, while the abstract stars add a unique flair to the jersey.
This uniform pays tribute to the jerseys worn during the New Jersey era, featuring a design with red, white, and blue stripes and stars. While artists sometimes overdo it when designing something as significant as an NBA team's uniform, Eric Haze successfully created a graffiti-style uniform that remains tasteful and evokes memories of memorable seasons.
No. 4: 2024-25 City Edition
The Nets' most recent city edition jersey was a tweaked design from the year prior, with a dark color scheme instead of the splashes of red and blue. The highlight of these uniforms is the colorful outline surrounding the Brooklyn lettering.
The design was created by Brooklyn street artist KAWS, showcasing the vibrant culture of the borough. This uniform balances on the edge of being too busy, but the camouflage surrounding the graffiti-style font gives the jersey a unique appeal, earning it a spot on the list.
No. 3: 2019-20 City Edition
The BED-STUY uniforms pay tribute to one of Brooklyn's most iconic figures, the Notorious B.I.G. The phrase displayed on the front of the jersey references the neighborhood where the hip-hop legend grew up. While the design is subtle, the accent marks extending from the jersey to the shorts create one of the cleanest looks in uniforms from the 2010s.
The city edition jerseys allow teams to highlight important aspects of their local communities, and there was few better ideas than this design. Although it might sound unusual considering Brooklyn's 35-37 record for the season, these uniforms helped make some of the challenges of the "COVID" season more bearable.
No. 2: 2018-19 City Edition
From the same mind that created the No. 3 jersey came the black version of the Biggie Smalls uniform. Black looks smoother on the basketball court, and the outline of the Coogi sweater complements a darker color better.
Not only were these jerseys some of the most fashionable the Nets have ever employed, but the roster that donned them was one of the most memorable of the past decade. Despite a 42-40 record, Brooklyn saw one of the best cultures in basketball led by D'Angelo Russell's lone NBA All-Star season.
No. 1: 2021-22 City Edition
The top spot on the podium is awarded to a redesigned throwback uniform. The navy blue with red accents and stars harks back to the Nets' early 2000s style. The lettering ties everything together, making it a memorable sight to see Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden wearing them.
It's great to see Brooklyn continue to incorporate New Jersey elements into their uniforms, acknowledging that many fans followed the Nets after the team's relocation. The design team in Brooklyn deserves commendation for successfully balancing creativity with the nostalgia of such a culturally rich city.