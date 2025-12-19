Brooklyn Nets Fall to Miami Heat in Disappointing Home Loss

BROOKLYN — After an emphatic win against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets returned from a three-day break in disappointing fashion, losing to the Miami Heat, 106-95.

The Nets had previously won four of their last six games, but the Heat were on a mission, having lost five games in a row. Brooklyn's offensive struggles were evident in the loss, as it moved to 3-11 at the Barclays Center.

Nets Kept Things Competitive in First Half

An ugly start from the Nets led to the Heat going up by as many as 11 points in the first quarter, while rookie Drake Powell went down early with an ankle sprain. This is the same one he had injured twice before in the season. His night was finished just a few minutes into the game.

Brooklyn would dent the lead late in the first quarter, going on a 12-5 run. Before that, Miami was dominating the rebounding battle, as Kel'el Ware and Bam Adebayo combined for boards rebounds in the opening period.

Things would get even more competitive in the second quarter, with the Nets getting into a back-and-forth scoring battle. Danny Wolf and Jalen Wilson were extremely impactful in limited minutes, dropping a combined 15 points in the first half.

Nic Claxton would be a major all-around contributor, notching 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes. However, Michael Porter Jr. struggled to find efficient shots, barely cracking 11 points while going 4-for-13 from the field.

Shot selection was a surprising problem for the veteran, as he had been building a positive resume in the scoring department in previous games.

Brooklyn would suffer another injury in the first half, with Noah Clowney going to the locker room after Heat forward Simone Fontecchio fell into his knee. Fortunately, the 21-year-old would return for warmups after the break and start the second half.

The Nets' offensive rebounding would keep them in the game, down 54-49 after two quarters despite shooting 40.4% from the field and 24% from three.

Miami Barely Outshot Brooklyn to Win

Things would remain fairly even through the third quarter, but Brooklyn still couldn't find a rhythm from three. Luckily, the Heat couldn't get hot from deep either, simply taking fewer shots.

After playing nearly 12 minutes in the first half, Wolf would see just three in the period. He would start the fourth, but the rookie was noticeably effective at the forward position alongside Claxton.

The final quarter opened with both teams struggling to get any sort of motion on offense. Adebayo was forced to sit early on with five fouls. Unlike most NBA games, however, free throws were limited on both sides (30 total).

Midway through the period, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Egor Demin (14 points) would trade baskets, but the Heat ultimately remained in control, outscoring the Nets 29-22 in the fourth.

While scoring was limited on both sides, Adebayo was the X factor in the paint, recording 17 rebounds. Powell led Miami with 24 points on impressive efficiency. But Ware was clearly the MVP with a double-double, notching 22 points and 14 rebounds.

As for Brooklyn, Claxton would post a double-double as well, recording 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Porter would halt at 26 points, hitting a few tough shots late in the game. However, the Nets posted disappointing 39-22-73 shooting splits.

Brooklyn moved to 7-19 on the season and remains the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Heat snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 15-12, good for the seventh seed.