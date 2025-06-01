Report: Brooklyn Nets Could Reunite With Caris LeVert in Free Agency
The Brooklyn Nets will be addressing their backcourt this summer, either through the draft, free agency or some form of trade acquisiton. As HC Jordi Fernandez gears up for his second season at the helm, he and the Nets organization are reportedly eying a familiar face to help bolster the guard room.
Per Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, Brooklyn and the Detroit Pistons are both eying Atlanta Hawks free agent Caris LeVert as a potential free agency addition.
"The Hawks would like to keep free agent wing Caris LeVert but they’re well aware that he will be drawing outside interest," Amico wrote on Saturday. "Two of those teams are believed to be the Pistons and Nets, sources told Hoops Wire. LeVert, 30, has connections to both."
The Brooklyn connection is self explanatory, given that LeVert spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Nets. Drafted by the Indiana Pacers 20th overall back in 2016, GM Sean Marks traded veteran forward Thaddeus Young. LeVert averaged just over 13 points per game from 2016-2021, ultimately leading to his inclusion in the infamous James Harden trade.
However, his ties to Detroit may be just as strong. As Amico points out in his article, LeVert played under Pistons HC J.B. Bickerstaff during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2022-2025). Detroit has emerged as one of the most exciting young teams in the league, potentially giving the Pistons a slight edge over the Nets in terms of their ability to contend.
Amico also revealed that while Brooklyn may pursue the likes of LeVert and Cavaliers free agent Ty Jerome, those two may be considered more of backup plans rather than primary focuses.
"Meanwhile, Brooklyn is expected to pursue other higher-profile free agents before going after the likes of LeVert or potentially Cavs guard Ty Jerome," Amico wrote.
Who those "other high-profile free agents" are remain to be seen, especially in a pool where the best players are likely to re-up with their current squads.
If the options are indeed limited, reuniting with LeVert could be a great move to kick off year two of Brooklyn's rebuild.