Report: Brooklyn Nets Executive Steps Down to Take on New Pistons Role
Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer and Vince Goodwill have reported that Brooklyn Nets director of player personnel J.R. Holden will be stepping down. The former Nets executive will join the Detroit Pistons, who finished last season with an NBA worst 14-68 record.
Between 1998 and 2011, Holden competed professionally overseas in Latvia, Belgium, Greece and Russia. Nine of those years were spent playing for the Russian side CSKA Moscow. After hanging up his shoes, he made the switch to scouting and worked for the Pistons and Philadelphia Sixers before finding his way on the Nets in 2019. From there, Holden would later be promoted to director of player personnel.
With Holden gone, it's still unclear who will be Brooklyn's new director of player personnel. The Nets have already brought in several new staff members this offseason. Head coach Jordi Fernandez is determined to elevate this team to a place they couldn't reach last season after the Nets finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 32-50 record. Whether this organization moves forward with a front office member who is already on the staff, similar to Holden before getting his director of player personnel with the Nets, or someone new, they will have to be prepared to work hand in hand with Fernandez.
The Nets head coach already led Canada to their first generational FIBA Medal at the 2023 World Cup. He accomplished the feat versus the United States too in a Bronze Medal deciding game to wrap up both of the nation's World Cup campaigns. At the pinnacle of Canadian basketball, Fernandez is guiding this driven and optimistic Canadian squad once again at the Paris Olympics this summer.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.