Report: Nets Sign Assistant Coaches Connor Griffin and Deividas Dulkys
The Brooklyn Nets will be bringing in Connor Griffin and Deividas Dulkys to Jordi Fernandez's coaching staff per NBA Insider for Hoops Hype Michael Scotto. Prior to agreeing to join the Nets, Griffin spent his previous seasons as an Assistant Video Coordinator on the Denver Nuggets since 2021. In Denver, the former Nuggets staff member was not limited to just video coordinating for that team. He would get on the court with the players to help some of them work out and even take part in one-on-one's with Jamal Murray.
As for Dulkys, he has served as a player development coach for the Sacramento Kings since the summer of 2022. Griffin's contributions on the Nuggets resulted in a championship for the franchise last year, while Dulkys helped propel the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 17 years. Scotto also reported that returning staff members Adam Caporn, Ryan Forehan-Kelly and Corey Vinson were successfully retained after last season amidst this time period where different staff members are constantly leaving and being brought in for the Nets.
Remember, GM Sean Marks felt compelled to replace the whole coaching staff more than halfway through the 2023–24 season, but he ultimately decided to break ways with former Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn. Expectations for head coaches for Brooklyn is at an all-time high.
