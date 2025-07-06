Report: Brooklyn Nets Involved in NBA's First Seven-Team Trade
When trade rumors first began to circulate about Kevin Durant wanting out of Phoenix, the Brooklyn Nets (his former team) were viewed as a team that could help facilitate a deal thanks to their cap space and trade assets. Still, no one expected it to turn out as the largest trade in NBA history. At first, it just looked like a straightforward two-team deal between Houston and Phoenix when it finally went through.
Now, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, the deal has officially grown into a seven-team trade, the most teams ever involved in a single NBA transaction, and the Nets ended up playing a role after all. Although the trade started off with just Phoenix and Houston involved, the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are all part of the new record-breaking trade.
Earlier in the week, Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that the Nets were one of the teams involved in negotiations once the original trade was expanded to include more teams. Shortly after the NBA’s free agency moratorium lifted at 12:01 p.m. ET on July 6, it was confirmed that Brooklyn was officially part of the deal and would be receiving two future second-round picks.
While it’s still unclear what exactly the Nets gave up, their cap flexibility suggests they may have helped another team offload salary to make the trade work. When analyzing the trade, Brian Lewis of the New York Post didn’t rule out the possibility that Brooklyn absorbed a contract as part of their role in facilitating the deal.
While playing for the Nets, he helped the franchise reach the playoffs twice while averaging 28.8 points, 5.8 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game. During the 2022-2023 season, Durant and TJ Warren were traded to the Phoenix Suns for Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap in 2028.
Last season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while missing the playoffs for the first time as an active player in over a decade.