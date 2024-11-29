Report: Nets Lower Asking Price For Dorian Finney-Smith
The Brooklyn Nets and Dorian Finney-Smith have been expected to part ways for months following the team trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in June. The Nets have been expected to trade their veterans for a while, and now recent reports may suggest Finney-Smith is going soon.
Per Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Nets have lowered the asking price of Finney-Smith to one first-round pick in early trade talks. Finney-Smith is in the final year of his contract before a $15.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season.
The 32-year-old has been eyed by a multitude of contending teams, as he provides elite 3&D play. Finney-Smith is shooting 42.2% from three this season, averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while also being able to guard one through five.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a consistent team in talks with the Nets, specifically regarding Finney-Smith. The forward is one of the better role players in the NBA and can add talent on both sides of the floor.
The Nets have valued their players highly in the past. Now, it looks like a more realistic return package is in sight. As the Nets have gotten off to a surprising start, so have their veterans.
Cameron Johnson and Dennis Schroder are other Nets veterans who could be moved before the deadline. As the season continues, the pressure on Brooklyn to make a move before it's too late. The worst possible scenario would be to have a repeat of last season when the team went 32-50 to finish one spot outside of the Play-In Tournament.
