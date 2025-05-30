Report: Brooklyn Nets Not Targeting Jonathan Kuminga
As fans await what should be an extremely busy offseason in Kings County, the first rumored domino in the Brooklyn Nets' summer plans has fallen. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Brooklyn will not be chasing Jonathan Kuminga in restricted free agency.
“There is not a current expectation that the Brooklyn Nets are preparing an offer sheet for Kuminga, but there are signs Brooklyn could be willing to use its open cap space as a vehicle to execute multi-team trade scenarios this summer,” Slater reported on Thursday.
Kuminga's connection to the Nets dates as far back as mid-April. Due to Brooklyn's cap flexibility and current timeline, Kuminga appeared to be a realistic target. His versatile skillset and high potential would've been a great fit under HC Jordi Fernandez, but it seems the Nets plan to look elsewhere.
“That could open up several avenues and possible suitors for Kuminga, one of the market’s most intriguing names. The Warriors’ front office, with the help of new cap specialist Jon Phelps, showed some creativity last summer, routing Thompson’s departure into a six-team sign-and-trade that delivered Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson (after generating the space for De’Anthony Melton)," Slater continued.
Ironically enough, Melton spent this past season with Brooklyn after being included in December's Dennis Schroder trade. Schroder was eventually flipped to the Detroit Pistons in the deal that landed Jimmy Butler in Golden state.
As of now, Marks won't be doing business with the Warriors' front office. However, the two teams could potentially come together as trade partners down the line once a decision is made on veteran sharpshooter Cam Johnson.
Before Slater's report, a sign-and-trade for Kuminga was the most realistic option to send Johnson to the Bay Area. Since Johnson carries a $20.5 million cap hit for 2025-26 (a similar number to what Kuminga could get on the open market), the Warriors will have to get creative if they hope to add the 29-year-old's shooting ability.
Brooklyn Nets on SI will continue to provide coverage of both Kuminga and Johnson's ongoing situations as this summer's offseason starts to get underway.