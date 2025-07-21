Report Card: Grading Brooklyn Nets' Rookies From NBA Summer League
The 2025 NBA Summer League has concluded, and the Charlotte Hornets were crowned champions. The Brooklyn Nets faced challenges in getting touches to all their draftees.
The Nets had four of five draft picks suit up for action in Las Vegas, with No. 22 pick Drake Powell sitting out due to a minor left-knee injury. The four rookies who did play in Las Vegas saw three games apiece.
Brooklyn's draft class was highly touted for its players' ability to run the offense. Each player got the opportunity to showcase their playmaking, with many highs and lows throughout the process. These grades are simply a preliminary sign of things to come for the Nets' young talent and will fluctuate come regular season play.
Egor Demin
Demin was considered a surprise pick of the NBA Draft when Brooklyn took him at No. 8. He lacked outside shooting and had turnover issues. The BYU product silenced doubts about his three-point shot in Las Vegas, shooting 43.5% from long distance on 7.7 attempts per game.
He boasted averages of 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game at NBA Summer League. His passing prowess took a shot, most likely due to him focusing on getting up shots from beyond the arc. Demin had a negative assist-turnover ratio and recorded zero assists in two of three games.
Grade: B-
Nolan Traore
The Nets knew taking Traore would be an investment for the future after he had troubles with efficiency and was a non-factor on defense for Saint-Quentin in France.
He saw a bad trend as NBA Summer League play went on. Traore's performances got worse as the week went on. He lacked confidence in his three-point shooting and had trouble with finishing over physical defenders.
Traore averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in Las Vegas. He shot 30.4% from the field and 14.3% from beyond the arc. While his speed is his greatest asset, Traore will need to build strength to finish plays more effectively.
Grade: C
Drake Powell
Powell did not participate in the NBA Summer League due to an injury; however, he remained with the team and practiced in Las Vegas. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 stocks per game in his lone season as a North Carolina Tar Heel.
He has the potential to become a high-level 3&D player in the NBA, having shot 37.9% from three-point range in college while frequently guarding the opponents' best player.
Grade: N/A
Ben Saraf
The Saraf pick at No. 26 was another surprise during Brooklyn's draft after selecting two players with point guard characteristics earlier. He emerged as the Nets' best pure playmaker at NBA Summer League, but he couldn't make a single three-point attempt.
He averaged 7.0 points, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game in Las Vegas. Saraf shot poorly in every aspect of the game, 30.4% from the field, 0% from three-point range and 53.8% from the free-throw line. His passing ability at 6-foot-8 is a valuable skill, but he will need to polish more sides of his game to see playing time.
Grade: C-
Danny Wolf
At just 21 years old, Wolf is the most experienced player in Brooklyn's draft class. He delivered one of the most impressive performances of any Nets player in his final NBA Summer League game. During his junior year at Michigan, he showcased his versatility as a big man and demonstrated that his skills can translate to the professional level.
Wolf averaged 10 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3 stocks per game in Las Vegas. In his last game against the Orlando Magic, he scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists.
If you exclude his game one performance where he went 0-for-5 from the field, he had an incredibly efficient week and demonstrated the ability to stretch the floor.
Grade: B+