Report: Day'Ron Sharpe Returning to Nets on Two-Year Deal
Just a day after declining to extend a qualifying offer to one of their pending free agents, the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to an adjusted deal with the player that is expected to give the team some added salary cap flexibility.
According to ESPN Senior NBA insider Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets are planning to bring back big man Day’Ron Sharpe on a two-year, $12 million.
On Sunday, the Nets front office made headlines after opting to extend a qualifying offer to Cam Thomas but letting Sharpe and Ziaire Williams enter the offseason as unrestricted free agents.
Last season, Sharpe reached career-highs in several major categories, averaging 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. While playing 50 games and making two starts, the University of North Carolina product shot 52% from field goal range while shooting 24% from beyond the arc.
After posting 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder during his first start of the season, Nets head coach Jordi Fernández mentioned that Sharpe’s effort and ability to rise to the occasion has helped him earn the trust of his teammates.
“I'm extremely proud of him, how hard he played and how committed he was. Those are learning experiences for all of us,” said Fernández. “It's good that he can show me that he's started and he's done so well against a very good team, and it's not just good for him, but also his teammates can see it. That's how you build trust.”
Sharpe joined the Nets in 2021, after being traded over from the Phoenix Suns months after being selected as the 29th pick of the first round following a single season at the University of North Carolina.
Throughout his four seasons in Brooklyn, he has averaged 6.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.