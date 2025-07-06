Report: Former Laker to join Brooklyn Nets for Summer League
Earlier today, the Brooklyn Nets released their official roster for the Las Vegas Summer League. While the squad is headlined by the team’s five first-round picks and a few returning players from last season, it also features a new addition who spent time with another NBA organization last year.
After spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, point guard Quincy Olivari will be spending this Summer League with the Brooklyn Nets.
Olivari did not see much action during his few games in the NBA with the Lakers, but he averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game through 31 games with the South Bay Lakers.
Although he did not receive much playing time during the regular season, he performed well enough during last season's preseason to earn himself a two-way contract with the Lakers. In a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, he dropped 22 points while shooting 50% from the field and 55% from three. Earlier that preseason, he also scored 11 fourth-quarter points to spark a comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
After Olivari helped the Lakers rally past the Bucks, head coach JJ Redick told reporters that Olivari's effort embodied one of his blueprints for success.
"Quincy (Olivari) just completely changed the game. What he did is the blueprint for what we’re asking for a few of our players in terms of just picking up full court, being disruptive, taking time off the shot clock," said Reddick. "I thought he just executed exactly what we want from someone in his position and we’ve challenged a number of guys and they’ve done it well to varying degrees. But I haven’t seen it executed that well until tonight with Quincy."
Before being signed by the Lakers as an undrafted free agent, Olivari played five seasons of college basketball. He kicked off his collegiate career at Rice University, where he was a two-time All-Conference-USA selection while averaging 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
During his final season of collegiate eligibility, he transferred to Xavier University, where he set a career-high in points per game (19.1) while leading the Big East in three-point shooting percentage (40.9%).