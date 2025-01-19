Report: Kings 'Viewed as Current Favorites' for Nets' Cam Johnson
The Brooklyn Nets have a new leading suitor for veteran forward Cam Johnson.
Evan Sidery of Forbes reported the Sacramento Kings are "viewed as the current favorites" to land the 28-year-old, per his X account.
But if trade talks fall through, similarly to those surrounding Dorian Finney-Smith and the Memphis Grizzlies before he was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Kings have a follow-up option.
"The Kings are viewed as the current favorites to acquire Cam Johnson before the trade deadline," Sidery wrote. "Sacramento has their Plan A and Plan B trade options locked in: Johnson + John Collins."
The reporter added "if Brooklyn ends up accepting another offer, Sacramento is preparing to pivot to Collins."
So in addition to the news that Sacramento is viewed as the frontrunner, it was also confirmed that the Nets will have plenty of options.
There has been a slew of teams from each conference who've expressed interest in Johnson's services, creating a likely scenario where he heads to the highest bidder. That is, of course, if Brooklyn is intent on moving him.
Now in his sixth season out of the University of North Carolina, Johnson has enjoyed a career-best yet injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign.
His 19.6 points per game are second on the team behind Cam Thomas' 24.7.
That total is the most Johnson has ever recorded, as is his 49.9% field goal percentage.
Despite significant interest, the Nets are widely expected to be fully prepared to hold onto their sharpshooting wing for as long as necessary.
General Manager Sean Marks has been solely focused on getting back as much value as possible, exemplified by the aforementioned failed Finney-Smith deal.
The franchise managed to turn Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder into six second-round picks and a slew of players, including D'Angelo Russell and Reece Beekman. Both have been mainstays in Jordi Fernandez's rotation upon arrival.
Johnson, though, is expected to command a richer haul of draft capital than either Finney-Smith or Schroder. Marks appears to be holding out for a minimum of multiple first-rounders, an asking price Sacramento must be willing to meet.
The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. EST.
